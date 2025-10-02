Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun seal romance rumours with telling move

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun might have just sealed the romance rumours with a telling move.

The pair, who have been linked since early September, were spotted publicly holding hands during their latest outing, confirming the sparks fans have been speculating about.

On Tuesday, September 30, the Anyone But You star was photographed intertwining fingers with Braun, 44, in Los Angeles as they left an art gallery with friends.

Later, they enjoyed dinner together with photographers capturing Sweeney, dressed in a heavy black leather jacket, jean shorts, and black boots, leaving separately from the record producer, mwho wore a white long-sleeved top, khakis, and a cap.

Prior to this, the couple went on a double date at Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend with the Euphoria actress' parents, during which they also displayed PDA by holding hands.

Just a day earlier, the former manage rof Justin Bieber attended the Immaculate actress' space-themed birthday celebration, and the week before, they were seen dining at Los Angeles hotspot Jon & Vinny’s in Brentwood.

In the wake of all the outings and despite their 16-year age difference a source told Page Six that the two are "are full on."

"It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together," they added.

Sweeney, 28, and Braun were first linked back in June after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, where they were seen strolling together.

At the time, there was no public display of affection, but their recent outings are depicting a very different image of their bond.