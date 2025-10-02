Vanessa Hudgens offers rare insight into her bond with ex Zac Efron

Vanessa Hudgens has recently offered rare insight into her bond with former boyfriend Zac Efron.

The actress opened up that it all started during the audition process for High School Musical during an appearance on Bart Johnson’s Get Your Head In The Game podcast.

Vanessa, who is expected second baby with husband Cole Tucker, explained that she got paired with Zac right away at a group casting event.

“Coming from a musical theatre background, that was and still is where my heart remains,” said the 36-year-old.

Vanessa recalled she was very excited especially about working with Zac, saying, “Of course I was a child and paired with this boy and I was like, 'Oh my god, he's so cute.' The chemistry was so real.”

The actress confessed her cute glances at him during the 2006 movie's opening karaoke scene were “so real”.

“It really does help,” she stated while talking about their on- and off-screen chemistry, "especially when you're young and it's all sweet and innocent”.

Vanessa explained, “It's so funny looking back, I was so innocent but I was also playing so innocent, so it was like the hat on the hat. Like, wow, she's really pure.”

“That totally was who I was, but the little rebellious teen side of me was like, 'No, this isn't me!’” she added.

For the unversed, Vanessa and Zac started dating back in 2005 and split in 2010.