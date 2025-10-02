Nina Dobrev confirms truth about relationship with Zac Efron

Nina Dobrev finally broke her silence amid rampant rumours about her romance with Zac Efron.

Fresh off her breakup with Shaun White after five years together, The Vampire Diaries star sparked speculation of "revenge dating" with the A Family Affair actor.

However, in a recent interview at LAX on Wednesday, October 1, the 36-year-old set the record straight about her relationship with The Greatest Showman actor.

When the interviewer brought up the rumours and asked directly if they are "just mates?" the Love Hard actress smiled, looked at the camera and replied simply, "Yeah."

Moreover, when the interviewer asked about what lies ahead after her breakup, she replied "You know what? I'm excited for the future, and the only thing that's guaranteed is change."

While The Originals alum shut down any speculations by revealing the truth about her relationship with the Baywatch actor, it is pertinent to note that she and Efron, 37, have been friends for over a decade and have supported each other through various phases of their lives.

The rumours began after the longtime friends were spotted on a boat together with Keleigh Teller, her husband Miles Teller, and Chace Crawford, who is currently dating Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt.

The sightings came shortly after Dobrev announced the end of her engagement with White on September 11.