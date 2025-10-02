Nicole Kidman returns for ‘Lioness’ season 3 amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman returns for ‘Lioness’ season 3 amid divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is keeping herself engaged and busy amid heartbreak from her split with husband of 19 years Keith Urban.

Just a day after calling quits, Kidman's thriller series Lioness got renewed for season three.

The Eyes Wide Shut star will be reprising her role as Kaitlyn alongside Zoe Saldaña as Joe, while also serving as an executive producer on the show.

Lioness is the fifth project Kidman has lined up for herself in the coming months.

Big Little Lies, which she starred in alongside A-lister ensemble Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, has been confirmed to return for season three.

Kidman will also be starring in Margo's Got Money Troubles, Scarpetta, Discretion and Girls and Their Horses.

Despite keeping her focus on her professional life, the divorce is understood to be a painful blow for the Hollywood star.

A source told People Magazine that the Australian actress "didn't want" to be separated from Urban, and was "fighting to save the marriage".

However, they were living "separately for a while now" which turned out to be not a huge "secret" among their circles.

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the insider said.

As for Lioness, no air date for season three has been confirmed yet.