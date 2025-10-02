'Emily in Paris' lovebirds Ashley Park, Paul Forman call it quits

'Emily in Paris' costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman call it quits

Ashley Park and Paul Forman have parted ways after nearly two years of dating.

The former real-life lovebirds, who also played an on-screen couple in Emily in Paris, reportedly called it quits in September.

A couple of days before TMZ confirmed on Wednesday, October 1, that the pair have broken up, they sparked split rumours after Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in the last weekend of September.

The 34-year-old American actress and musician attended her The Only Murders in The Building co-actress’ star-studded wedding without her longtime boyfriend.

Instead, she was joined by her gal pals Cara Delevingne, newly single Nina Dobrev and makeup artist Jenna Nicole at the September 27, nuptials in Montecito, California.

For the unversed, the Mean Girls alum and Forman, 31, were first romantically linked in October 2023, after first crossing paths on the set of their popular Netflix series.

They were spotted holding hands at a diner event in Los Angeles at that time. Despite that neither of two have publicly commented on their relationship until January 2024.

In 2024, in the wake of a health scare, resulting in critical septic shock and hospitalisations, the Beef actress penned a lengthy Instagram caption thanking Forman for being "unconditionally by [her] side through all this."

She included photos of the Riches actor plantng a sweet peck on her forehead and holding her hand as she lay in a hospital bed.

Several weeks later, Park made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of her and Forman kissing.

As of now the reason behind the breakup of the fan-favourite couple is unknown.