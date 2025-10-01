Jim Carrey set to achieve another major career milestone

Jim Carrey is set to achieve another major milestone by receiving an Honorary César at the 51st edition of the Cesar Awards, France’s, which is equivalent to the Oscars.

The previous recipients of Honorary César Award, which pays tribute to the career achievements of artists and moviemakers, included Julia Roberts, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford and George Clooney.

Born in Canada, Jim first made his name on the stand-up comedy scene and then on television, notably in Living Colour, before he made to big onscreen in 1994 with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber.

“In these movies, he creates exuberant, unrestrained and unforgettable characters that have become a core part of popular culture,” said the Academy.

Over the years, Jim previously earned France’s prestigious medal of the National Order of Arts and Letters in 2010 by French Culture Minister Frédéric Mitterrand for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

The actor later turned to dramatic roles in The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Man on the Moon which got him two Golden Globe awards for best actor.

“His career is marked by exceptional versatility: in movies, he alternates between blockbusters and auteur cinema; on television, his moving and sensitive performance in the Showtime series Kidding once again confirmed the breadth of his talent,” added the Academy.

Meanwhile, the 51st César Ceremony will be held in the Olympia Theatre in Paris on February 27, 2026.