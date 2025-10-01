Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban split unveils shocking marital woes

How Keith Urban ‘hurt’ estranged wife Nicole Kidman before split?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban might have looked like the perfect couple on paper, but there were some struggles the camera did not get to see.

The 58-year-old actress and the country singer, 57, had been married for 19 years, but the Babygirl star reportedly felt a lack of support from her husband.

The Let It Roll singer didn’t show up as much as Kidman did to celebrate his achievements, as an insider told People Magazine.

The source shared that when the Big Little Lies actress and Urban’s daughters, Sunday, now 17, and Faith, 14, were younger, Kidman was “all about them,” and her work took a backseat.

However, when the girls grew up, the Australian star started focusing on her career and "truly thrived working again. She's been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again."

They went on to add that "Now when they are older, [Sunday and Faith] love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of their mom," but for her husband, "it's been the opposite."

While The Others star was always “supportive of his career,” Keith has "not been as supportive as she hoped."

The estranged couple is now headed towards divorce after Kidman filed in the court in Nashville, on Tuesday, September 30.