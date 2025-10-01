Nicole Kidman’s surprising comment about marriage resurfaces amid split

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce filing raises questions about recent interview

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split came as a shock to the public since they never hinted at any signs of marital trouble.

The 58-year-old actress recently discussed her marriage candidly in an interview back in January, going on to share the key to “successful marriage.”

The Babygirl star’s interview with W Magazine resurfaced in the wake of her split with Keith Urban, 57, in which she shared that the now-estranged couple had a “double shower,” which minimised arguments.

The Big Little Lies actress added that they also had “separate commodes” in their bathroom, which also helped keep the marriage successful.

However, the interview given just months before has left question marks in fans’ minds, as the Australian actress filed for divorce.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source told Page Six, adding that the The Hours actress “did not want the separation and was trying to save things,” and that she feels “betrayed.”

The court documents Kidman filed on Tuesday cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s decision.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress also appealed to be the “primary residential parent” for her and Urban’s daughters.