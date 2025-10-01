Is George Clooney planning to quit acting?

George Clooney has made a bold statement about his career.
The 64-year-old American actor has had a flourishing career for decades. He is widely known for his leading roles in both independent films and blockbuster hits.
Clooney has been a recipient of various major accolades including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA and a Tony Award.
After earning a huge amount of success and respect, the actor has finally confessed that he is not looking forward to rushing into success anymore.
"I’m not in that mass rush to succeed anymore”, said Amal Clooney’s husband.
George believes that he has achieved a lot in his career and now it’s finally time for him to be home with kids more often and fun with them. He is not thinking to quit acting, but he thinking of slowing down a bit.
In conversation with Extra, the Jay Kelly actor stated, "I’ve had my career in many ways and you know things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and its fun.”
“I’m still young enough that I can run around with them. That’s going away quickly, but I can still do it right now."
Some of Clooney’s notable works include films like Ticket to Paradise, From Dusk Till Dawn, Wolfs, Batman & Robin, The Perfect Storm, Syriana, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air and Ocean’s franchise.
'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay with recent announcement of new release date
The first ‘Simpsons’ movie was released in 2007
Ne-Yo gets frustrated when a man rushed to the stage while the singer was performing
Samuel L. Jackson stars as ex con Russell Lee Washington Jr. in Tulsa King series
The 'Euphoria' actress turned 28 on September 12
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about struggling to prove herself
Julia Roberts responds to co-star Andrew Garfield’s sweet compliment
Chukwudi Iwuji ready to make a leap from Marvel to DCU for iconic character