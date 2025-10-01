Is George Clooney planning to quit acting?

George Clooney to collaborate with Adam Sandler in new film 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney has made a bold statement about his career.

The 64-year-old American actor has had a flourishing career for decades. He is widely known for his leading roles in both independent films and blockbuster hits.

Clooney has been a recipient of various major accolades including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA and a Tony Award.

After earning a huge amount of success and respect, the actor has finally confessed that he is not looking forward to rushing into success anymore.

"I’m not in that mass rush to succeed anymore”, said Amal Clooney’s husband.

George believes that he has achieved a lot in his career and now it’s finally time for him to be home with kids more often and fun with them. He is not thinking to quit acting, but he thinking of slowing down a bit.

In conversation with Extra, the Jay Kelly actor stated, "I’ve had my career in many ways and you know things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and its fun.”

“I’m still young enough that I can run around with them. That’s going away quickly, but I can still do it right now."

Some of Clooney’s notable works include films like Ticket to Paradise, From Dusk Till Dawn, Wolfs, Batman & Robin, The Perfect Storm, Syriana, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air and Ocean’s franchise.