Late Ozzy Osbourne comes alive in documentary ‘Coming Home’

Ozzy Osbourne documentary ‘Coming Home’ trailer comes out

Ozzy Osbourne’s remarkable life and final years are at the center of a new documentary, Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which offers a raw and emotional look at the rock legend and his family.

The film, airing Thursday, Oct. 2 on BBC One via iPlayer, was shot over the last three years as Ozzy and Sharon returned to the UK.

Originally made as a series called Home to Roost, a nod to their early 2000s reality show The Osbournes, the project was reimagined into a documentary as Ozzy’s health declined.

Sharon, 72, describes their home life as ordinary, saying, “We’re quite normal. We’re quite boring, really, when it comes down to it.”

But Ozzy, who passed away in July at 76, had a different perspective.

“I wouldn’t say we’re f---ing normal,” he quips in the trailer, before recalling a chaotic memory, “I’d made some marijuana cake. I went to the pub and the vicar come round and ate some of the cake.”

Their children, Kelly and Jack, also appear in the film, reflecting on the realities of growing up in the shadow of a global icon.

“You can’t be him without people staring,” says Kelly, 40. “He’s Ozzy Osbourne.”

Jack, 39, looks back on how their lives shifted after their MTV series ended. “Post Osbournes, we all kind of just, like, scattered,” he admits. “Twenty years later, it’s like, we’re back together again.”

The documentary has been described as “a moving portrait of one of the world’s most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history.”

It explores not only Ozzy’s legacy as the “Prince of Darkness” but also the resilience of his family as they faced his declining health. Kelly’s reflection captures the heart of the film, “The iron man isn’t made of iron.”

Following his passing, a source close to the family shared that the couple’s move back to England was about creating peace in their final chapter.

“It was about creating peace and the best life possible together in their final chapter,” the insider revealed, adding that despite health challenges, “It was a gift, because they got a year and half together, at home.”

The BBC had originally scheduled the premiere for August but postponed it just hours before airtime to respect the Osbournes’ wishes.

“Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time,” the network said in a statement. “The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly.”

Now set to finally air, Coming Home promises to be both a tribute and a farewell, showing Ozzy Osbourne not just as the larger-than-life rock star, but as a husband, father, and man whose family remained his anchor until the end.