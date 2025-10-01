Lola Young shares cryptic update after collapsing on stage: 'I'm going away'

The 24-year-old singer collapsed mid-performance at New York’s All Things Go Festival

Lola Young is putting her health first after a frightening onstage collapse.

The 24-year-old singer announced she is cancelling all upcoming tour dates and appearances, telling fans she needs time away from the spotlight.

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” she wrote in a September 30 Instagram post. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

She apologised to those who had bought tickets, adding, “it hurts me more than you know,” but promised full refunds.

The decision comes just three days after the Messy hitmaker collapsed mid-performance at New York’s All Things Go Festival.

Right before the incident, she told the crowd she’d had “a tricky couple of days,” admitting, “sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here.”

Young, who has been candid about her struggles with mental health and addiction, later reassured fans she was “doing OK now.”

She also asked online critics for compassion, writing: “To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”