Margot Robbie’s shocking revelations about her childhood before Hollywood

Margot Robbie has made shocking revelations about her younger days before joining Hollywood.

In a resurfaced interview, the Barbie actress recalled that she was labelled as “a bad daughter”.

Recalling one incident from her rebellious childhood days, the Aussie actress revealed she was “such a brat” during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2018.

“I was on MSN, obviously the most important thing at the time,” joked Margot.

The Suicide Squad actress said, “We lived out in the sticks and often snakes would get into the house and it wasn't a big deal. You just have to chase it around and get it out.”

Therefore, one her mum yelled out and she was like, “Can you come help me? This snake's really big. I can't get it on my own. Can you come help me?” she continued.

However, instead of helping her mom, Margot remembered saying, “I'm so busy Mum. No, I can't.”

Later when she stopped hearing her mother’s voice for 10 minutes, she decided to go downstairs and there she saw her mum “halfway down the stairs and the snake… She tried to pick this big python up with a broom and a stick but it had wound its way up around her arm and was going around her neck, trying to choke her”.

At that instant, Margot grabbed the snake behind its jaw and helped untangle her mother from the “non-venomous reptile”.

“I felt so bad,” she admitted.