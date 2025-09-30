Adam Sandler’s reaction to Bad Bunny being Super Bowl halftime performer

Adam Sandler has recently shared his honest reaction to Bad Bunny headlining 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

While speaking to Extra at the Jay Kelly premiere, the actor revealed his thoughts after he got to know that his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star was confirmed as Super Bowl LX halftime performer.

Sandler said that he “loved” it when he heard the news about Bunny.

Gushing about the rapper, the Murder Mystery actor stated, “He’s a great human being, a great performer and I can’t wait to see him.”

Sandler also opened up about his conversation with Bunny after this announcement, saying, he’s “excited like a kid”.

“He’s amazing,” remarked the 59-year-old.

When the reporter asked him about supporting Bunny at the Super Bowl, Sandler replied, “Whatever he needs.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Just Go With It actor talked about his upcoming movie role and how relatable is his character with real-life personality.

Sandler, who plays Jay Kelly’s manager Ron in the movie, reflected, “You can always look back and think to do things differently.”

But the actor believed that one needs to “move forward and live with what you have done”.

“Hopefully be at peace with everything,” added the Grown Ups actor.

Before concluding, the reporter asked if he would like to change anything in his life.

Sandler quipped, “Probably little less egg rolls.”