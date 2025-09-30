Justin Baldoni shares his feelings amid ongoing Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni has recently shared his true feelings amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Livey

The It Ends With Us actor was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport on September 29 where a reporter from TMZ asked about his state of mind after going through legal cases this year.

“I am actually doing wonderful,” said the 41-year-old.

Justin told the outlet, “I am very grateful, very positive and feeling a lot of love,” from his loved ones and fans around the world.

When discussed about taking the high road in his battle against Blake, the actor and director replied, “That’s what we always try to do.”

Justin comments came two weeks after he employed Alexandra Shapiro to his legal team, whose past clients include Seah Diddy Combs as well as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

In the court documents shared via US Weekly, Alexandra reportedly filed paperwork last week for fighting the case as counsel for Justin and Wayfarer Studios.

Justin and Blake’s legal drama, which began in December 2024, was first reported by the actress who accused her costar and director of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and coordinating with a crisis PR team to launch a smear campaign against her.

Later, he rejected the claims and countersued the actress and her husband, blaming the couple of extortion and defamation, but that lawsuit was dismissed in June.

Meanwhile, Blake’s lawsuit is still in the process as they both are headed to trial in May 2026.