Aimee Lou Wood defends speaking out against viral 'teeth' sketch

Aimee Lou Wood is all set to star in new drama series 'Film Club'

Aimee Lou Wood has finally broken her silence about her viral response against the Saturday Night Live "teeth sketch".

For the unversed, in one of the SNL sketches, Wood was portrayed in which her accent and large teeth were addressed as joke about fluoride.

The Daddy Issues actress reacted to the act at the time calling it “mean and unfunny.”

Recently, she spoke about her furious response to the viral sketch, where she admitted that she does not regret speaking out against it.

Aimee told BBC, "I don't regret saying it because it was breaking a pattern, which is what I would usually do - what I did when I was younger and got bullied."

"I have a choice here to go in and be embarrassed about it and just say 'I didn't like that. It was mean”, the 31-year-old said.

Clearly, she does not care about the chaos that came out of her reaction as she explained, “I'm still happy for me and my personal journey that I said something."

While promoting her new romantic comedy venture Film Club, she added, "I've gone into meetings with directors that I've admired and burst into tears and not been able to say a word and I think that kind of urge is always to correct, to say 'I'm so sorry that I just did something messy' and actually you didn't do anything wrong."

Aimee rose to fame after starring in Netflix’s popular series Sex Education, for which she won the BAFTA for "Best Female Comedy Performance".

Later, she featured in Prime Video’s The White Lotus alongside Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge and Walton Goggins.