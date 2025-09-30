‘Zootopia 2’ final trailer releases new music from Shakira, Ed Sheeran

Disney has unveiled the final trailer of the much-awaited Zootopia 2.

The modern fable is a follow up to the Oscar-winning 2016 animated film starring Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) and Jason Batemen (Nick Wilde).

The newly released trailer delves into the plot which finds rookie detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, following the trail of "a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down."

According to its official synopsis. "To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

In the clip, when Judy finally arrests the reptile, pit viper Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. He tells her, "Snakes aren't the bad guys. I have to set things right, and when I do, my family will finally be able to come home." Moments later, Nick knocks him out with a frying pan.

The trailer also revealed its soundtrack, featuring Shakira-performed track, titled Zoo, with music and lyrics by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira.

In addition to contributing the song, Shakira reprises her role of pop star Gazelle in the sequel, with Sheeran and Slatkin making cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

Oscar-winning film-makers Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed the sequel, which features voice cast that including Fortune Feimster, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson and Nate Torrence.

Also joining the film are Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who lend their voices to the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

Zootopia 2 is releasing on November 26, meanwhile its soundtrack will be released on October 10.