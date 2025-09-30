‘Superman’ achieves major milestone within first 10 days of streaming

David Corenswet's Superman made history on the streaming platform after dominating the box office.

Following its release on HBO Max, the James Gunn directed film achieved the platform's biggest 10-day viewership for a debut since Barbie in 2023.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, other titles involving the Superman character also saw spikes in viewership immediately before and after the movie began streaming.

In mid-September, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, saw a 670% increase in streaming compared to the week before. In addition to this, Superman: The Movie, Superman Returns and Man of Steel all saw increase in their popularity during the same period.

Along with Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Superman stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with other cast members including Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and many more.

Corenswet and Hoult are now gearing up for the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which will see the titular hero and his archenemy teamed up together against a greater threat.

"It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn said on The Howard Stern Show. "And it’s more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie."

Man of Tomorrow will be released on July 9, 2027.