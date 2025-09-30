Jennifer Aniston having 'second thoughts' about her rumoured romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston shaken by A-lister’s revelation about Jim Curtis, says source

Jennifer Aniston seemed all happy and contended with rumoured boyfriend Jim Curtis until a confession about latter surfaced from his previous girlfriend.

The wellness coach previously dated Bethenny Frankel, who recently spoke about their relationship in a podcast interview.

During the chat, Frankel revealed that she used to date Curtis 10 years ago. According to her, their relationship wasn’t serious.

However, the Real Housewives of New York City actress admitted that she is happy for the Friends star dating the author. “I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston, because I do believe she wants to find love… I think this is good.”

This confession from Bethenny has shaken Aniston’s confidence, who is now having second thoughts about her relationship with Curtis.

According to Radar Online, “It’s made her stop and ask how much of his past she truly understands.”

The Murder Mystery actress was previously married to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt and she opened how public scrutiny affected her personal life.

After this confession from her boyfriend’s ex, the 56-year-old is feeling that her relationship is once again up for public scrutiny.

“To Jen, it felt like their relationship was suddenly up for public scrutiny, and now she’s questioning if more of Jim’s past might surface”, a source added.

While Aniston is having doubts about this relationship, sources also claim that she truly loves Jim.

According to an insider, the wellness coach also has deep respect for her and he has provided her “stability” with no games, no unpredictability.”

Curtis and Aniston first sparked dating rumours in July 2025.