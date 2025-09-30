Jennifer Lopez credits Ben Affleck for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ movie

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained how Ben Affleck played a vital role in Kiss of the Spider Woman movie,

JLo, who’s getting major Oscar buzz for her performance in the new movie, shared that she convinced him to finance her new movie, which will release in theatres on October 10.

“The movie wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for him and Artists Equity…I will always give him that credit. They financed it,” said the 56-year-old in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Marry Me actress admitted she told Ben about this role and how much she was eager to play it.

“He was like, ‘Okay’ and he helped make it happen,” remarked Lopez.

The singer-turned-actress, who is the executive producer on the project, revealed, “'This was the first [musical] I was meant to do.”

“This is something I'm very excited for everybody to see as I got to play three roles very different from who I am, from anything I've done,” explained the Maid in Manhattan actress.

She continued, “They were very distinct roles with very distinct emotional moments in the in the movie that were beautiful. It was a blessing. “

Elsewhere in the interview, JLo mentioned that this movie was “a refuge” at the time of her painful marriage.

“I have to say it was the best thing that ever happened to me because it changed me,” stated the actress, who split from Ben after two years of marriage and finalised their divorce on February 21.

JLo added, “It didn't change me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow [and] become more self-aware.”