Jennifer Lopez credits Ben Affleck for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ movie

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained how Ben Affleck played a vital role in Kiss of the Spider Woman movie,
JLo, who’s getting major Oscar buzz for her performance in the new movie, shared that she convinced him to finance her new movie, which will release in theatres on October 10.
“The movie wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for him and Artists Equity…I will always give him that credit. They financed it,” said the 56-year-old in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning.
Marry Me actress admitted she told Ben about this role and how much she was eager to play it.
“He was like, ‘Okay’ and he helped make it happen,” remarked Lopez.
The singer-turned-actress, who is the executive producer on the project, revealed, “'This was the first [musical] I was meant to do.”
“This is something I'm very excited for everybody to see as I got to play three roles very different from who I am, from anything I've done,” explained the Maid in Manhattan actress.
She continued, “They were very distinct roles with very distinct emotional moments in the in the movie that were beautiful. It was a blessing. “
Elsewhere in the interview, JLo mentioned that this movie was “a refuge” at the time of her painful marriage.
“I have to say it was the best thing that ever happened to me because it changed me,” stated the actress, who split from Ben after two years of marriage and finalised their divorce on February 21.
JLo added, “It didn't change me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow [and] become more self-aware.”
Hollywood heartthrob Glen Powell recalls his dating experience when he was a teenager
Walton Goggins breaks silence on Pete Davidson’s analysis of fame in Hollywood
The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star has reportedly been dating the actress since February 2025
‘Harry Potter’ author issues her first lengthy statement on social media after Emma Watson interview
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie makes candid confession about her career in Hollywood
'Fright Night' actor admits that he lost all his savings in an invetsment
Ryan Reynolds is being 'cruel' to Blake Lively, claims source
Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton share daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf