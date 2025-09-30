New ‘Simpsons’ movie eyes 2027 release date

The Simpsons family is back!
Disney’s most awaited and loved cartoon series is getting thumbs up for a movie mania. On Monday, the 20th Century Studio has announced via their Instagram about the theatrical release of Simpsons on July 23, 2027.
In the post, Homer Simpson enjoying a pink donut with sprinkles in the shape of the numeral "2" on Instagram. The caption reads, "Homer's coming back for seconds."
The Simpsons premiered in December 1989 and has since become a beloved franchise.
The show was developed by Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon, and features the iconic voice cast of Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa.
The first Simpsons movie, released in July 2007, collected $536 million at the global box office.
The film centered on the Environmental Protection Agency encasing the Simpsons' hometown of Springfield in a dome after Homer contaminates the area's water supply.
Critic Kirk Honeycutt wrote in his review of The Simpsons Movie for The Hollywood Reporter that the show's team "labored long and hard to make a movie that hearkens back to the vintage years of the series."
He continued, "It's caustic, irreverent, constantly amusing and a tiny bit rude. Not a lot, though. This isn't the Beavis and Butt-Head or South Park movie. It's almost — dare I say it — charming."
