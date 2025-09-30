Ne-Yo stops wild fan mid-performance in Japan

R&B star Ne-Yo stopped a stage crasher during his concert in Kobe, Japan, on Saturday, September 27.

The 45 year old singer was performing his 2007 hit Because of You at the Glion Arena Kobe when an unexpected fan made his way onto the stage.

The video, which quickly spread on social media, showed Ne-Yo dressed in a black cowboy hat, a sequin blazer and leather pants while performing.

As he sang, a man in a white T-shirt ran up the stairs, began dancing beside him and stretched his arms wide.

Ne-Yo calmly lowered his microphone and pushed the man off the stage before carrying on with the song as if nothing happened.

Security moved in immediately and removed the fan from the area.

The singer never stopped the show and the crowd kept cheering as the performance continued.

Later, he addressed the moment on Instagram. He wrote, “This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s— out of a person disrespecting my stage.

And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” He also shared another clip from the concert where the same man danced by himself near the stage while other fans stayed behind barriers.

Ne-Yo added, “Had he ran up with love I woulda let him rock for a minute…idiot. Don’t be this guy.”

A representative for Ne-Yo declined to give further comments on the incident.