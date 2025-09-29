Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turn heads with PDA outing

This outing follows Sydney's recent birthday celebration-which she also reportedly spent with Braun

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted together over the weekend, giving off serious couple vibes.

The Euphoria actress, who turned 28 on September 12, was seen holding hands with her rumoured new love interest, 44, during a visit at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

This time, it appeared to be a family affair, as Sydney's mother Lisa and father Steven were also present.

The group was accompanied by five private security guards and VIP tour guides throughout the outing.

According to the Daily Mail, the budding relationship between Sydney and Scooter is getting very serious.

'They talk every day and see each other often, it is hot and heavy,' a source told Daily Mail.

'I do not want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust.'

The source added:

'The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants.'

The pair appeared completely comfortable in each other's company as they strolled past scary monsters and complex mazes at the theme park.

This outing follows Sydney's recent birthday celebration-which she also reportedly spent with Braun.

A source revealed that The White Lotus star 'had a great time celebrating her birthday with' the 44-year-old record executive.