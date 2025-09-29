Jennifer Lopez opens up about feeling like 'the underdog' all life

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about struggling to prove herself

Jennifer Lopez might have a storm of criticism to deal with, but she does not run away from a challenge, as she shared in a recent interview.

The 56-year-old actress, whose new musical movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is set to be released on October 10, is an actress as well as a songstress, but she admitted feeling like “the underdog” all her life.

The On The Floor hitmaker told the host Lee Cowan, "People, when they see you first as one thing, it's hard for them to see you as something else. You just have to show them. You can't let that discourage you," at CBS News Sunday Morning.

When Cowan asked if she struggles to be taken seriously, J.Lo responded, "A little bit. Or maybe it's just me in my own head…I've always felt a bit of the underdog.”

The Boy Next Door actress continued, saying how she felt “definitely misunderstood. But it comes with the territory of being in the public eye. People are not gonna really know who you are, your heart.”

However, she added, "But I stay steady. And that's the most important thing, I think. I don't change. I grow, but I don't change."

The Marry Me star has been in the showbiz industry for decades and despite struggling against criticism, has major accolades and nominations to her name, including Golden Globe(s), Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards.