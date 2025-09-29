Mandy Moore spills the secret behind her flourishing acting career

Mandy Moore has recently spilled the secret behind her flourishing acting career.

This is Us actress, who shares three young children with husband Taylor Goldsmith, reflected on balancing her life as a mother and an actress as well.

“I think maintaining that work-life balance, especially now being a mom of three, it's definitely tricky,” she told E! News at Step Up’s 2025 Inspiration Awards September 26 in Los Angeles.

Mandy noted that it’s important “to continue adjusting your expectations as things evolve and the kids get older and whatnot”.

“I feel really lucky that 25 years in, I'm still able to do what I love,” pointed out the 41-year-old.

A Walk To Remember actress, who has been in the acting for over two decades, also shared valuable advice for all those who’s struggling to maintain their personal and professional lives.

“We're all in the same boat,” she affirmed.

Mandy dished, “No one has it all figured out, and if they say they do, they're lying. So have some grace for yourself.”

“I feel like no one's immune to it—we all have those days where we feel overwhelmed and overcome and confused and all of that—but just recognise that you take it one tiny step at a time,” stated the Tangled star.

Meanwhile, Mandy believed that kindness is key to success.

“I feel like that's what you want your legacy to be,” continued the actress.

“There are tons of successful people, there are tons of beautiful people and talented people, but I feel like kindness is the key to longevity,” added Mandy.