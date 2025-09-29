Candace Cameron Bure struggles with Hollywood unrealistic beauty demands

Candace Cameron Bure has recently opened up about struggles with unrealistic beauty standards in Hollywood.

The former child star admitted she never did cosmetic filers like Botox as she wants to age more gracefully onscreen.

“I know in my heart I want to age as beautifully as my mom, and I believe I will, but the industry that I'm in is making it so hard,” said the 49-year-old while speaking on her eponymous podcast last Tuesday.

Candace explained, “As of today, I don't have any [and] I'm not getting it today.”

But the Full House actress shared she’s “thinking about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Candace recalled how a director shocked her when they say they are going to “digitally de-age” her 15 years for a flashback scene in an upcoming movie.

“I'm supposed to be about 30 years old in the flashback scene,” mentioned the actress.

Candace noted that the “cheeks, like, keep you young. So, my face is thinner and I'm, like, ‘Is there any way you can puff my cheeks up a little for this flashback too?’ They're like, ‘Okay, you know it all depends on money. More you do, the more it costs’”.

The two-time Daytime Emmy nominee continued, “Every alteration is money. What we're going to concentrate on is your forehead, your crow's feet, around your mouth, your smile lines.”

“And then he (the director) goes, ‘and your neck’. I was like ‘what?! What? My neck? You need to do something with my neck?’”

“I have never considered that my neck looks old, that my neck has aged,” declared the 49-year-old.

Candace jokingly said, “I didn't even think about it! And then when he told me he's gonna work on my neck, I'm like, ‘Oh, great. I'm going back to therapy! I've got another thing to think of!’” What is happening?!"'

Meanwhile, the actress added that ageing is the reality and she chooses this job because of her passion.

“I want to be in it, but it's a whole other psychological thing in my brain that I think about on a different level than I would say a lot of people do,” concluded Candace.