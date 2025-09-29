Walton Goggins hits back at Pete Davidson’s cutting remark about career

Walton Goggins breaks silence on Pete Davidson’s analysis of fame in Hollywood

Pete Davidson shared a bleak view of future for Walton Goggins, as he discussed how working in Hollywood, one’s days are numbered.

The 31-year-old actor and comedian shared his perspective on This Past Weekend podcast about becoming too famous all at once, that the audience gets tired of watching your work, predicting that Goggins is the “next” in line to experience this.

In response to Davidson’s prediction, the White Lotus star took to Instagram on Sunday, September 28, and shared a screenshot of an article about the podcast interview with a detailed caption alongside.

“I saw this article and had to respond. (Pete was talking about his own experience). Pete we don’t know each other but I appreciate the heads up,” Goggins began.

The Righteous Gemstones actor continued, “As a 53 yr old, I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life. I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me,” adding that he would never ask fans to “click” on anything with his name on it but he would appreciate the support if they wanted to.

“Being included in this headline isn’t a curse, it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!! Way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn’t take one back,” he shared.

The different approach to fame was well appreciated by the fans who showed their love and support in the comments, to which Goggins responded by writing “Love you” in the comments.

His White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger also commented on the post, writing, “Keep going brother,” with a heart emoji.