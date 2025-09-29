Ana de Armas looks radiant amid Tom Cruise marriage contract rumours

Ana de Armas made a notable appearance by attending Louis Vuitton's party, amid ongoing speculation that Tom Cruise is preparing a 'bullet proof' marriage contract.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, who has reportedly been dating the actress since February 2025, is said to be working closely with his legal team to finalise the agreement before they tie the not, according to RadarOnline.

Now, the 37-year-old-who is brand ambassador for the French fashion house stepped out in style on Sunday, wearing a black tank top paired with a blazer and matching trousers as she attended the party at Caviar Kaspia in Paris.

Fans were quick to notice Cruise's absence, as the couple has not been pictured together since July 27.

The Jack Reader actor, 63, and the Deep Water actress-who share a considerable age gap were first spotted together having dinner in London ahead of Valentine's Day.

Since then, the Blonde actress and thrice-divorced Cruise have also been seen together at the Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium and yachting together in Spain.

An industry insider shared with RadarOnline that Cruise is determined not to repeat mistakes of his past marriages.

'Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, after past experiences, he feels it's vital to have everything mapped out. He wants a contract that leaves no room for doubt.'