Glen Powell makes candid confession about painful dating mishap

Glen Powell has recently made candid confession about his painful dating mishap.

The Twisters actor opened up that his sudden move once left his date with a broken nose during a Thursday episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

“I would do this thing as a kid where I do like skateboard moves. You know where you jump off of something and kinda like spin. You know? Alright, I was not as cool. Like parkour?” explained the 36-year-old.

Glen told the podcast host, “I was doing skateboard parkour, didn't realise my date had followed behind me and I spun and I knocked her.”

“I elbowed her in the face and I broke her nose,” he mentioned.

The Anyone But You actor recalled he was a teenager at the time and described the accident as “gruesome” saying his date was “bleeding out and her face quickly became puffy”.

“I was like [that] just sort of is like really summed up my love life for the next like while,” he quipped.

When asked if any chance to save the date at the time, Glen replied, “No, no, no. I mean there's nothing to do. You ruined it in so many ways.”

“She's, like, trying to play it off and it was, like, really not good,” added the Top Gun: Maverick actor.