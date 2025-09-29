JK Rowling strongly responds to Emma Watson over their rift comment

JK Rowling has finally shared her strong response to Emma Watson over her comment about their rift on transgenders views.

The Harry Potter author called out the actress, who played Hermione in the movies, for her “ignorance” in a lengthy statement she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life, she's ignorant of how ignorant she is,” stated the 60-year-old.

Rowling slammed the actress, writing, “Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right or obligation to critique me and my views in public.”

Rowling noted that years after “they finished acting in Potter, they continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created”.

The author shared that she lived in poverty and wasn’t “a multimillionaire at 14” while giving reference of Emma, who became a multimillionaire at a very young age.

The scathing remarks came after Watson told Jay Shetty on his podcast earlier in the week about their feud.

“I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with,” explained the actress.

The author, on the other hand, hit back at Watson, saying in a post, “I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created.”

“The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days.”

Rowling noted, “Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology.”

“Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them,” pointed out the author.

Meanwhile, Rowling blamed Watson of “pouring petrol on the flames”.