Margot Robbie ‘fears’ of her career going downhill after box office failure

Margot Robbie has recently expressed her fears of her career going downhill in Hollywood.

The Barbie star talked about her success in the industry, admitting that she’s aware that her time on the big screens could end at any point of time.

While speaking with The Mirror, the Aussie actress said, “Is there a moment where I thought it was all sorted now? No, I think every time I’m like, ‘Oh, God, it’s all going to be taken away, I won’t get to do this again, this is the last time.’”

Margot told the outlet that she has “this complete crisis of faith every time”

“I freak out every time. I care so much, for sure,” continued the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Margot opened up that her fear overtook her decision for her movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The actress was asked to use her native accent in a movie but she politely rejected because of her fears.

“I haven’t done it since Neighbours and now I feel like I use accents to kind of hide myself in a character,” explained the Wolf of Wall Street actress.

Margot added, “There will be a day, and I think I’m getting close to it. I did contemplate it for a second and then thought, ‘Oh, it’s too much.’”

The actress’ latest remarks came after her movie, alongside Colin Farrell flopped during its opening weekend at the box office.