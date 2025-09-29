Blake Lively ‘humiliated’ by Ryan Reynolds behavior amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds is being 'cruel' to Blake Lively, claims source

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds relationship has become toxic than ever amid her ongoing legal fight with Justin Baldoni.

The couple that was once known to be one of the most iconic duos of Hollywood is reportedly going through a "rough patch".

Sources are defining their relationship as “toxic” and claiming that they fight most of the time now.

An insider told #ShuterScoop that, “The F-bombs aren’t playful anymore and they have turned nasty, and it’s wearing them both down.”

The news come days after Reynolds revealed that he told Lively to “f*** off” when he received a call from Bill Murray.

For the unversed, the Deadpool star produced a documentary film on late John Candy for which he wanted Murray to play a part.

After leaving him “40 messages”, Ryan finally received a call from the veteran while he was attending a formal event with his wife.

As he gets a call, around the same time his better half whispered something into his ear. That is when the Red Notice actor told It Ends with Us star, “F*** you”, reported Daily Mail.

An informant told Rob Shutter, “They used to tease each other for fun, but lately it feels cruel.”

The source went on to say that “Blake feels humiliated, and Ryan acts like she should just take it. That kind of energy isn’t sustainable.”

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. The two share four children namely, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

Things have gotten messier following her legal complaint filed against Baldoni for sexual harassment.