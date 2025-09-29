‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ villain eyes DCU’s Joker role

Chukwudi Iwuji, who played the villain High Evolutionary in the Guardians of the Galaxy, is looking forward to play another iconic antagonist, the Joker.

As James Gunn Batman is gradually taking shape, Iwuji shared his thoughts on portraying the sadistic villain.

"There has to be something maniacal about the Joker, right? But ‘maniacal’ has such a huge range," he told the ComicBook.com. "The part of Heath Ledger’s Joker that moved me most was when you realize that he keeps making up a story about his father each time."

"And when I asked myself, 'Well, why would you do that?' Again, that loneliness and that he’s covering up with this flamboyant thing, but he keeps making up a story about his father," he added.

He went on to recall Joaquin Rafael Phoenix's portrayal of Joker and the specific scene in which Joker is seen "dancing on the steps with the music and the water splashing."

Loving the particular scene, Iwuji said he would "look to, borrowing a word from Gunn, really 'ground' him."

"I think it comes from a guy that feels the need to make up a story about his father and that there’s a guy that wishes he could be dancing on the steps with water and not give a shit, but he has this mantle of being the Joker to play. So there’ll be a deep sadness in him," he said.

While he waiting to land on the role, Iwuji already has a DCU experience after portraying Clemson Murn/Ik Nobe Llok in the HBO Max series Peacemaker.