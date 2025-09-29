‘House of Guinness’ fans get big update about season 2 renewal

Steve Knight's House of Guinness has been climbing the streaming charts since its release, with fans already anticipating a second season.

The Irish drama explores the aftermath of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness' death, as his brewing empire passes to his two sons, Arthur (Anthony Boyle) and Edward (Louis Partridge), who must run it together.

Meanwhile, his daughter Anne (Emily Farin) and his son Ben (Fionn O'Shea), who struggles with alcoholism and addiction, search for greater meaning in their lives.

Season finale concluded with a nail-biting cliff hanger, leaving one of the Guinness family member in grave danger and audience eager to know what happens next.

While the streaming platform, Netflix, has not confirmed renewal, creator Knight told the TV Insider about his plans to continue the show.

"I intend to [make more House of Guinness]," he told the outlet. "I can't make any announcements, but that’s my plan at least."

In an another interview with the Screen Rant, he said that he would like to extend the show "all the way into the 20th century." He continued, "These things are not being announced, this is not decided. But if you look at even a cursory glance at the history of the Guinness family, they keep throwing up these dramas."

Knight also revealed that the family's repeated scandals earned them the title of the "Guinness curse" throughout the 1900s, hinting that "There’s enough material there to keep us going all the way."

For now, House of Guinness season one is available to stream, having premiered on September 25.