'Set It Up' star Zoey Deutch surprises fans with engagement news

Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro took their love story to the next level, upgrading their relationship status from dating to now being engaged.

The younger daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress-director Lea Thompson sent fans into a frenzy this weekend by announcing her engagement to the 33-year-old actor and comedian.

On Sunday, September 28, the Set It Up actress shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that she and the American Vandal alum have been engaged for three months.

Alongside a series of intimate photos from their proposal, Zoey, who made her acting debut in The Suite Life on Deck, captioned the post, "Three months engaged to the love of my life."

The cover photo was a selfie of the 30-year-old actress lovingly gazing at her fiance while proudly showing off her sparkling ring.

Other photos from the romantic beachside proposal captured Jimmy getting down on one knee, with his fiancee beaming in a yellow halter dress.

Meanwhile, the Grown Ups 2 actor posed barefoot while dressed casually in a white button-up shirt and pants.

The cosy proposal setup included pillows scattered on the sand and celebratory drinks.

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments with congratulations, including Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart, who wrote, "Congratulations, beautiful angel!! [two red heart emoji]."

Although it's not clear when the two first started dating, Zoey and Jimmy first went public with the relationship on Valentine’s Day back in 2021. Since then, they’ve been spotted out and about, growing stronger as a couple.