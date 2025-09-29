Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton announce third baby after 2025 Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin gets his Oscar wish as Jazz Charton expecting third baby

Kieran Culkin is celebrating a news bigger than his Oscar, as he finally got his wish fulfilled.

The actor, who shares Kinsey Sioux, 6, and Wilder Wolf, 4, are expecting for third time as the couple shared the news during an event in New York City.

The delightful news comes more than a year after Culkin's Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Benji in A Real Pain, in which he publicly asked for another baby from his wife.

The couple had appeared at the opening night of the Broadway show Waiting for Godot, when they made the announcement.

The 42-year-old actor proudly posed with his wife, smiling as he rested a hand on her belly.

During his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, the actor recalled that his wife had made an offer before he won he accolade.

"I will give you four [children] when you win an Oscar," Charton had said.

This isn't the first time Culkin has publicly asked Charton for a baby.

When he won Outstanding Lead Actor role in Drama Series at 2024 Emmys for Succession, he praised Charton as his "beautiful wife," thanking her for "sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids."

He later told the reporters at the same event that he'd been "asking" his wife for more kids "for a while."

"Jazz said, 'Maybe if you win the Emmy,'" he continued. "I didn't bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, 'Do you remember what you said?' And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don't remember this.'"

"So I told her, and then it all came back to her," he said.

Culkin and Charton met in 2012 at a bar in New York. Later they tied the knot in 2013 during a road trip.