Tom Holland back on set in Hampshire following head injury scare

Tom Holland spotted in Hampshire after intense suffering

Spider-Man’s cast is back on track, resuming shooting in Basingstoke following Tom Holland’s head injury.

The 29-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming film, was spotted filming a dramatic stunt in the Hampshire town.

In viral images, the film set transformed the area between Fanum House and Mountbatten House into New York City’s iconic concrete jungle.

The Uncharted star, in another scene was seen surrounded by armed soldiers carrying prop guns.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it was Holland himself in the iconic suit or a stunt double performing in his place.

This update comes shortly after the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor spoke about his health.

On Saturday, September 20, Holland shared a video on Instagram from The Brothers Trust gala.

He penned, “What a night! Another huge success. The Brothers Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night. Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier.”

Holland had suffered a head injury the day before, on Friday, September 19, while filming a stunt as the iconic Marvel character.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Holland alongside Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, and John Bernthal, is set to release on July 31, 2026.