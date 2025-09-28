'The Evil Dead' notable figure Joe Masefield dies at 92

Joseph R. Masefield, who defined horror cinema through his work on cult classics making the films worth watching, has passed away at the age of 92.

The Evil Dead key player breathed his last on Wednesday, September 24, in Brooklyn, New York.

The multihyphenate co-wrote the 1979 film Don’t Go in the House and supervised sound editing on Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror action movie.

Any horror film successful lies in the precise balance and manipulation of sound to create the perfect atmosphere of fear and tension and Joseph mastered it.

With his exceptional sound editing skills he brought that crucial element to life, making the following films unforgettable entries in the horror genre.

Born in 1933, Joseph served as the supervising sound editor on The Evil Dead in 1981, as well as Alone in the Dark in 1982 and Savage Dawn in 1985.

He edited the footage for A New Life in 1981 and the effects for Naked Came the Stranger in 1975.

Joseph is predeceased by his grandson, Gabriel and his wife, Sheila. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.