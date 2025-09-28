Andrew Garfield backs Luca Guadagnino’s viral claim about Julia Roberts

Andrew Garfield couldn’t agree more with his After The Hunt director Luca Guadagnino’s remarks about his co-star Julia Roberts.

At a recent screening of their new film during the 63rd annual New York Film Festival, the Oscar Winning actress’ co-actors Andrew, 42, and Ayo Edebiri raved about her banana bread-baking skills.

Edebiri, 29, humorously rated Roberts' fruity delight in the "first percentile," clearly meaning the top 1%, while the Spider-Man star agreed. He believed it was more the top and it belonged in the top 0.5%.

The Pretty Woman actress herself didn’t comment much but was visibly pleased by the praise.

The Social Network actor also told Page Six that the 57-year-old Hollywood beauty doesn't even need to add cream cheese topping to her banana bread, it’s already that good.

The story of Roberts’ cooking talents has been circulating since Guadagnino, 54,told Variety that she’s an "incredible cook."

He spilled the beans that the Notting Hill actress makes an outstanding salmon dish, but now it’s her sweet delight that has impressed him.

The Italian filmmaker recalled taking one of Robert's banana breads with him to the airport after staying at her home. The airport lounge staff were surprised by the taste and were left starstruck when they learned who had baked it.

Beyond baking, the cast is currently promoting After The Hunt,a dramatic film centered around the #MeToo movement. It is set to release on October10.