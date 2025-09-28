Mortana Jordan shares rare insight about daughter’s visits on set

Mortana Jordan shares rare insight about his daughter’s visits to set

Montana Jordan opened up about his daughter Emma’s outings on the set of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage attended the Los Angeles-based event. Stars Montana Jordan (Georgie) and Emily Osment (Mandy), as well as executive producer Steve Holland made their appearance and gave fans a look into what the season two will look like.

During the panel George spoke about his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Emma.

"She’s a year and a half, so she doesn’t like to sit still very much and she’s at the screaming age now. So, I’m going to have to get some soundproof blocks for my dressing room," he said.

Osment, chimed in, "I don’t mind. I really don’t. The greatest thing to hear through the wall is Emma talking in her language. It’s so cute."

Jordan revealed that "at least every Tuesday [Emma] comes to the taping."

Elsewhere, in an exclusive interview with the People magazine, Jordan shared of having more than one child.

"Oh, I'm thinking about four or five [kids] right now. Yeah, I want a bunch of them — I just got to talk my wife into giving them to me," he said.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is sequel of Young Sheldon, the spin-off series of The Big Bang Theory franchise.

It follows Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister as they navigate adulthood, parenting and marriage in Texas during the ‘90s. The newlyweds have a daughter named CeeCee and a 12-year age gap, all while still living with Mandy’s family.

Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere on October 16.