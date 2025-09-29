‘F1’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases about hit film sequel

Jerry Bruckheimer broke his silence on F1 box office success and whether there will be any sequel.

Released in late June, the flick earned $624 million worldwide.

"It gave you a great ride, and you got immersed in this world that you knew nothing about." Bruckheimer said at the Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit.

"And when you walked out, you knew a lot more about what these drivers go through. They’re some of the greatest athletes in the world. There are only 20 of them."

Talking about if there will be a sequel, Bruckheimer said, "We’re developing another Top Gun. Hopefully, we’ll make another F1. We’re working on another Pirates."

During the summit when fans asked if they will get another round with Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), he added, "We’re working on a lot of different movies that have become successful, and hopefully we can get ’em all made."

The Logline of F1 states, "After suffering a career-ending crash decades earlier, aging Formula 1 prodigy Sonny Hayes comes out of retirement to mentor a young, talented rookie and save a struggling team, racing alongside him in a quest for one last shot at glory, but struggling with the toll of competition and his own past failures."

The film starred Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Lewis Hamilton.