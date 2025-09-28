Leonardo DiCaprio becomes more 'selective' in his acting job

'One Battle After Another' features Leonardo DiCaprio with Sean Penn

Titanic star Leonardo Di Caprio has admitted that he has become choosier in his career.

The 50-year-old actor’s new comedy adventure film One Battle After Another has finally released in threatres.

Paul Thomas Anderson directorial earned a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While promoting his new movie, DiCaprio confessed that his attitude towards his career has changed over the years. The Revenant actor revealed that he no longer works at “frenetic pace.”

Leonardo stated, "When I was younger, there was just this feeling of hitting the lottery. It was very much like, 'I can’t believe I’m working in this industry, and I’m getting to make decisions for myself.'

As he is getting older, the Shutter Island actor believes he has gotten more selective.

"I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just become even more… I don’t want to say selective, but all these different components have to come into play to make a movie and hope that it not only works but lasts, even if there are no guarantees of either of those things", he told Rolling Stones magazine.

DiCaprio’s fresh American dark comedy thriller also features Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall.