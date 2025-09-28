Julia Roberts breaks silence on who she 'hated' most in Hollywood

Julia Roberts has opened up about a tense experience she had with co-star Nick Nolte during the filming of their 1994 movie I Love Trouble.

In a candid interview with the New York Times, Roberts described the on-set dynamic between her and Nolte as "a nightmare."

"We hated each other," Roberts confessed. "From the moment I met him, we started to fight and, naturally, we got on each other's nerves." She described Nolte as someone who can be "charming and very nice" but also "absolutely disgusting" and prone to trying to repel people.

This isn't the only time Roberts has spoken about a difficult co-star experience. A few months ago, she revealed that she had a tense encounter with another actor during a production, although she didn't name names.

"Shut the fuck up! What the fuck is wrong with you?" the actor reportedly said after being annoyed by the noises made by the recording team.

The Hollywood's beloved star further said she was shocked by the outburst and that it left everyone on set feeling tense. "I never talk like that unless I'm quoting someone," she explained.

"Everyone shut up and got very tense, then we continued."