Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco receive love and blessings on wedding from Hollywood

Lily Colins, Camila Cabello react to the couple's intimate wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married.

The Hollywood woke up to an amazing news this morning as the 33-year-old singer made the wonderful announcement through her Instagram.

Taking it to social media, Gomez dropped a carousel of images of her intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Santa Barbara, California.

She opted for a dreamy white fairy like gown from designer Ralp Lauren, whereas Blanco wore a black and white tux for his special day.

Internet has been going crazy with fans and followers expressing their happiness as the happy couple embark on this new journey.

Meanwhile, Selena and Benny also received a tremendous amount of love and prayers from celebrities.

For instance, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay expressed, “So happy for the both of you. Congrats ! Gx.”

On the other hand, Camila Cabello dropped a bunch of hearts and love reactions along with a compliment that read, “Love looks good on you.”

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris famed Lily Collins also showered blessing on the newly wedded couple as she penned, “The most love to you both.”

Other comments included that of Amy Schummer’s, who just simply wrote, “Breathtaking.”

The official Instagram handle of Selena’s popular series Only Murders in the Building also reacted on the pictures, “Our Mabel is married.”

The lovebirds tied the knot on September 27, 2025.