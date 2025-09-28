Margot Robbie discloses Colin Farrell’s hidden talent

Barbie actress Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell recently collaborated in a romantic comedy film titled, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
Directed by Kogonada, the fantasy drama film revolves around two people namely David and Sarah, who meet at a wedding and then embrace a beautiful journey together.
While sharing about her experience of working with The Penguin star, the 38-year-old Australian actress opened that the movie showcases one of the hidden talents of the Irish actor.
According to Margot, the world will get to witness Colin’s ability to "sing and dance."
In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she added, “No, I’m not even joking, people are going to be like ‘why hasn’t he done’…I was like, ‘Why hasn’t he done a musical?’”
The Suicide Squad actress believes that Farrell should do a musical soon in his career.
She further revealed, “He’s sung in films before, like in Crazy Heart, but this is like full High School Musical vibes.”
“He does a dance and he sings and he’s unbelievably good. The world just needs to know that Colin Farrell can sing and dance”, added Robbie.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey released in theatres globally on September 19.
