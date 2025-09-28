Matthew McConaughey shares simple rituals that keep his family close

Matthew McConaughey opened up about raising children with wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, at their home in Texas.

The couple who tied the knot in 2012, share three kids Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.

In an interview with the People magazine, Matthew spoke about the family routines that keep them together.

"Whether that’s gathering for dinner and sitting down and sharing about our day at the end of the day, or cooking a meal together or taking trips together, we do a lot together," he said.

The Interstellar star's eldest son, Levi, revealed that he and his siblings are also doing chores since they were little.

"We always had chores. We started off with an allowance. Then, as we got older, it was still chores, but the allowance slowly —." Matthew added, "Turned into more, 'This is how you pay your way.'"

The Dallas Buyers Club actor also shared that when he works on film shoots lasting longer than a week, his family travels with him which helps him avoid "returning three months later and having to play catch-up with [Camila] or with the kids."

Matthew revealed that this decision was taken by Camila even before they had kids.

However, as life gets busier and the his kids activities grow, he feels it may be harder to pull that off.

"Levi is on teams and Vida's got dance and and social circles [and]...Livingston's on a football team? Will that be harder now to pull them? Yeah, we'll make that decision when it comes. But so far, so good."