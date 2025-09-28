Tom Holland breaks silence after injury on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Tom Holland has finally broken his silence, offering a health update after sustaining an injury on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set.

The Spider-Man star reportedly got a mild concussion while filming Brand New Day on Friday, September 19.

The following day he attended an event for The Brothers Trust, the charity he runs with his three brothers: Sam, Harry and Paddy Holland.

At the charity gala, held at the Christie’s auction house in London, he made a rare [ublic appearance with finance Zendaya.

Now a week later the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the memorable evening, writing, "What a night! Another huge success. The Brother’s Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night."

"Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it!" he added, before addressing his health in the wake of the injury, "I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier."

According to The Daily Mail, the Uncharted actor was rushed to the hospital after a fall at Leavesden Studios in Watford, about 20 miles outside London. Since then he went on hiatus from filming.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland’s fourth turn as Peter Parker in a Spider-Man solo movie, will release in theaters on July 31, 2026.