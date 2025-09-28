Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon to bring ‘lights, camera, action’ to Nashville

Nicole Kidman makes bold admission about Hollywood

Nicole Kidman is revealing her plans to bring Hollywood to Nashville — and explaining why her bestie Reese Witherspoon is completely on board with the idea.

Kidman, who first became a primary resident of Nashville in 2008, led a Q&A titled Nicole Kidman: Where Art Meets Home in Nashville on Sunday, September 21.

Speaking at the Nashville Film Festival at the Country Music Hall of Fame, the 58-year-old explained how she and fellow actress Reese have been considering bringing lights, camera, and action to their beloved city.

During the panel, the Babygirl actress said, “I’ll be bringing more and more production here. Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties.”

When asked about the future of her and Witherspoon’s hit series, she added, “I can’t say that we’ll be bringing Big Little Lies here. That’s all got to go where it is. But in terms of production, there is so much room here.

“The crews are fantastic — and the actors and the people. I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go.”

On the professional front, Kidman has just completed filming the first season of Scarpetta in Nashville and is now looking forward to starting production on Season 2.