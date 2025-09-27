Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann relationship status revealed

Where do Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann stand amid marriage rumours?

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann are reportedly savouring their every moment together since the actress started thinking about marriage again.

The 49-year-old actress and the German financier, 58, were recently spotted on a date night in London as the pair’s romance remains stronger than ever.

The Morning Show star is in "such a good place right now," in all aspects of her life, a source told People Magazine.

The insider continued, "Her relationship with Oliver is very special to her. He's not interested in the Hollywood spotlight. He's there for her."

They went on to add that Haarmann is "very supportive of her," and the actress’s kids "are doing well."

The source also shared that the Little Fires Everywhere actress is “very happy” since everything in her life seems “balanced.”

The happy couple made their first public appearance together when they flew to New York City together in a helicopter and stopped by L'Artusi for dinner.

Even though the pair started as friends, they slowly but surely fell in love, with some sources even suggesting that Witherspoon, who has been married and divorced twice, was considering marriage again.