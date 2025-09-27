Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun celebrate major milestone together

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun might be more than just a "casual" fling as the two spent a special day together.

Amid much buzz surrounding their budding romance, Sweeney, who turned 28 on September 12, celebrated her birthday alongside her rumored new love interest.

A source revealed that the Anyone But You star "had a great time celebrating her birthday with" the 44-year-old record executive.

The insider added, "She’s having fun with Scooter and enjoys dating him," speaking to People.

While the outlet did not specify how the duo spent the day, the Euphoria actress previously shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations.

Treating herself to a getaway in Utah, she posted several photos on Instagram with the caption, "little trip to Mars."

The series of pictures included sizzling snapshots of the blonde bombshell in a black swimsuit.

She also documented her cliff-jumping, jet ski riding in the carousel as well as enjoyed a special birthday dessert while wearing a colorful crown.

Though many of the Immaculate actress’ friends were in the photos, Justin Bieber’s former manager was noticeably absent from her birthday photo dump.

While Sweeney and Braun seem to be keeping their relationship off social media for now, their continued time together and shared celebrations suggest they’ve quietly confirmed their romance.

With their recent sightings together, it appears they are unbothered by media speculation and only focused on enjoying each other’s company.

The duo reportedly first crossed paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s June wedding, following Sweeney’s broken engagement with Jonathan Davino earlier this year and fresh off dating rumours with Glen Powell.

Meanwhile, this marks Braun’s first public romance since his split from ex-wife Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children, in the summer of 2021.