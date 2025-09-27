Jennifer Lawrence becomes youngest 'Donostia Award' winner at San Sebastian

'Silver Linings Playbook' star promotes new film with Robert Pattinson at Spanish Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence has just unlocked a major milestone after becoming the first youngest winner of the most desired Donostia Award at the Spanish Film Festival at San Sebastain.

The 35-year-old received a standing ovation with thunderous claps while she took the stage at the Kursaal Theatre for the accolade.

The Academy Award gave a stunning acceptance speech in which she thanked the respective authorities for considering her for the honorary award.

“Thank you to the San Sebastian Film Festival for thinking of me for this incredible honor,” she said at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

“I’m so happy to be here — not just for the food, which is reason enough to visit — but because there’s something really special about being at a festival like this where people genuinely love cinema and storytelling and the art and soul of movies.”

Lawrence continued, “A place where every corner of the globe can teach us about each other, bring us together for shared emotional experience and sometimes remind us, at just the right moment, that maybe we are all more connected than it may seem at times.”

The Hunger Games actress was presented with the respectable titled for her spectacular contribution to cinema.

Jennifer attended the film festival to promote her new film Die, My Love directed by Lynne Ramsay that featured Twilight star Robert Pattinson in the male lead.

Previously, many actors namely Hugh Jackman, Javier Bardem, Ethan Hawke, Penelope Cruz, Danny DeVoto and others have been invited at the San Sebastian.